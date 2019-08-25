|
Lucinda "Cindy" LaVertu
- - Lucinda "Cindy" LaVertu passed away on the afternoon of August 17, 2019 with friends and family at her side. Cindy was born in Wheaton Illinois on January 31, 1956 to Adrian "Jack" and Eva Stream. Cindy attended the University of New Mexico to become a Respiratory Therapist. With a love of medicine in mind she began a career as a Cardiovascular tech at Southwest Cardio Vascular Center. She retired from this job in 2014, to help take care of her Mother.
Cindy had a love for the stars and the moon. She was deeply devoted to her family, and lived for their happiness. She was a caring woman who chose to see the good in everyone.
Cindy was preceded in death by her life long friend and "brother" Gary Pack and her loving husband Michael LaVertu. Michael passed away 3 years ago to the day on August 17, 2016. Our family believes they are finally having a long overdue breakfast date.
Cindy is survived by her Daughter's Chelsea Burns (Josh), Ryan Morales, and Maggie Garcia, her sister Stevie Pack (Mike), Grandchildren, CJ, Lily, Caleb, Kamryn, Tripp and Santana, her great grand Son Ezekiel, as well as countless other family and friends.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Aug. 25, 2019