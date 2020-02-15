|
Luis Alberto Mendez
Las Cruces - Luis Alberto Mendez was born in Las Vegas Nevada to Maria Santillan on September 2, 2001. He went to school at oñate high school in Las Cruces NM he was a junior. He was a cowboys fan, he enjoyed making funny YouTube videos and fixing his truck listening to his favorite music, hanging out with friends. Luis loved spending time with his family and making them laugh. Luis also loved photography, He made the room light up.
Luis Alberto Mendez survived by his mom Maria Santillan, step father Ivan Santillan Grandpa Pedro quinones, grandma Inez quinones brother Alex kelvin Sanchez, brother Gilberto Diego Sanchez, sister Tiana Marie Chacon, brother Miguel Garay, sister Evony Santillan.
Visitation for Luis will be 6-8 PM Friday February 21, 2020 at La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home, Funeral services will held 10AM Saturday February 22, 2020 also at La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home, burial will follow at Masonic Cemetery where he will be laid to rest.
Services entrusted to the Care of La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador Las Cruces NM 88005. To send the family condolences visit http://www.lapaz-grahams.com.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020