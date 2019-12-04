|
|
Luis E. Carrera, fondly known amongst family and friends as Louie or Roach was born in Las Cruces, N.M. on May 12, 1950. He went to be with our Heavenly Father on November 22, 2019 in Gilbert, Arizona.
He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 46 years Lucia, daughters Rosana Carrera, Michele (Josh Pardon) and four grandchildren, who were the apple of his eye. Isaiah Carrera (Georgieann), Amaiah Carrera, Mariah Pardon and Liahm Pardon, big sister Lupe (Jerry Thompson), big brother Arturo (Janice Carrera}, sister-in-law Terry Carrera, younger siblings Cathy Carrera, Gary Carrera (Sandra Carrera), Teri (Joe Russo), Jesse Carrera, and Amy (Jerry Little).
Fun Uncle Louie, as he was known to his numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and cousins, was the life of any wedding, party or gathering. Always joking, laughing and dancing. His sense of humor could and did put a smile on any strangers face. Met as a stranger and left as a friend.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1972-1975.
Louie worked for 39 years at White Sands Missile Range. He was a Pest Control leader and he loved that job. Louie also owned Roach Pest Control and provided services for Las Cruces and the surrounding areas. He was making friends wherever he went. Prior to his illness Louie's brother in law took an interest in the business, which has since been passed down to him.
He was preceded in death by his big brother John Carrera, Mama Romy (Bob Crosby), father Arturo (Jane Carrera), and sister-in-law Lisa Carrera.
The services for Louie will be held Saturday December 7, 2019 beginning with the rosary at 1pm at St. Genevieve's church, 100 S. Espina St. with mass to follow. A gathering will be held after the mass at the Holiday Inn Express located at 2142 Telshor Ct., Las Cruces, N.M.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019