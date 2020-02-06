|
Luis Holguin
Las Cruces - Luis Romero Holguin, 83, went to be with Our Heavenly Father on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Mesilla Valley Hospice in Las Cruces, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on August 10, 1936 and was raised in La Mesa, New Mexico.
In his early years, Luis, attended New Mexico State University and obtained hours in engineering that lead him to work at White Sands Missile Range for 38 years. He worked at White Sands Missile Range while farming. He was also a board member with Mesa Farmers for many years. He was an inspiration to all with his musical endeavors, he became a musician and played with a band named "The Happy Timers". After retiring from White Sands he continued on with his passion for farming.
Dad was an inspiration to all who knew him and always had a smile on his face and a joke on his lips. Dad was passionate about helping out young college students with their education. He loved the holidays as his family would get together at his home, his family were the pride and joy of his life. The legacy of Luis' kind spirt and zest for life will live on through them. Our dad was a man of integrity and honor and he will be greatly missed.
Luis is survived his loving wife of 44 years Antonia Holguin, his sons Ray Holguin (wife Annabella), Luis A. Holguin (Wife Anita) Daughters Rebecca Andrada Holguin (husband Robbie), Patricia Holguin (Husband Jerry), and 7 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren. Luis also leaves behind his Stepsons Lupe (Wife Kim), Alfonso (Wife Josie), Jessie, Stepdaughter Maria (husband Ruben) and 9 step grandchildren, 14 step great grandchildren. His siblings Larry Holguin (wife Louise), Clemente Holguin (Wife Helen), Ester (husband Ray, Tiofilo Holguin (wife Elva) Josie Holguin (Husband Alfonso Jr).
He is preceded in death by parents Clemente J. and Rosa R. Holguin and sisters Rosa Andrada Jr. and Alicia M. Cano.
Visitation will be held at Getz Funeral Home on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 5 pm with the rosary to begin at 7 pm. The celebration of our father's life in heaven will take place on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Immaculate Heart of Mary beginning at 10:30 am, with cremation to follow.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020