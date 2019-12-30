|
|
Luis I. Garcia
Las Cruces - LUIS INFANTE GARCIA, 72, of Las Cruces, was accompanied by angels and surrounded by the glory of his Creator on Saturday, December 21, 2019. He unknowingly prepared for his journey with morning prayers, enjoyment of the brisk air and the warmth from the rays of sunshine on his morning walk, and was resting in his favorite recliner when he was called home. He just missed his morning coffee and delicious breakfast prepared by his loving wife, Elvira, but the banquet feast at the Lord's table could not be overlooked.
Luis, a humble but proud man, was born to Ignacio and Petra Garcia, from whom he learned the importance of a strong work ethic and the importance of living by God's command. Luis was a man of few words, so when he spoke or mumbled, you knew it was something of importance. He was 1 of 10 children, a large family indeed, and he felt an obligation to look after his siblings, assisting them with their various needs. He worked hard in his gainful years, and while on the job, he met and fell in love with his beautiful wife, Elvira. Together, they raised 3 children, 1 grandchild, and 1 great grandchild, providing all of their needs and many of their wants. Family get togethers were always a lot of fun - rooms filled with talk and laughter, the fragrance of freshly made tortillas and Abuelita Petra's cooking, and of course the heartache his nieces and nephews endured as a result of Luis's incessant teasing. When Abuelita Petra was on her own, Luis made sure his "madre" was well taken care of, visited with her religiously, and treated her to meals at her favorite local establishment, Luby's Cafeteria.
Luis began his work as a salesman in the automotive industry and his hard work entrusted the faith of a wealthy man who, on his word, lent Luis the capital to start his own business. Luis went on to build a successful business as owner of Paint Specialty Company and paid back every cent of the loan. Not your typical business owner, Luis, with his very kind heart, continued to do business the old fashioned way. He did not take well to technology and enjoyed the more personable style of doing business. If you could not pay him today, he would let you pay him tomorrow or next Friday, next month, or next year. He stood by his word and expected his customers would do the same, no matter how long it took. If you were his friend, and he had a lot, he did not greet you by name, but rather some other endearing term...you know who you are. He was happy to share what he had with others and sponsored the local high schools and other organizations in Las Cruces. He also met the needs of local race car drivers and enjoyed weekends at Mesilla Valley Race Way watching the sprint and stock cars battle it out to the finish line.
When Elvira was able to pull Luis away from the business, he enjoyed quick getaways to the Inn of the Mountain Gods to try his luck at the casino. Yes, he was lucky! In the evenings, he enjoyed his Crown and water after switching from Miller Lite and his liver was just fine. On Sundays, you could find him in church with his family, thanking God for his many blessings, and serving as an usher. Later, on Sunday afternoons, you could hear him screaming at the television and cheering on his beloved Dallas Cowboys sporting his Cowboys gear and hoping he was going to one up his brother-in-law Ray, who inevitably asked for double or nothing with a Cowboys win, pushing payout another week. Luis loved his Cowboys and was a true fan 'til the end, a common bond he shared and enjoyed with his only son, Michael.
Retirement was difficult for a man who only knew how to work hard and yes, he drove Elvira a little crazy, but their love endured as they held true to their wedding vows made 48 years before. While in retirement, Grandpa Louie walked his great grandchild to the bus stop in the mornings and sat on the back porch listening to his AM/FM radio; remember he did not like technology. He learned to wash dishes, vacuum and sweep, and even fold some laundry; not quite to Elvira's standard of course. Lottery scratch offs were another enjoyment of his and provided pocket change for whoever he felt could use it. In the end, he didn't need to win the lottery as he was a rich man indeed for he had the love and dedication of a good woman, accomplished children and wonderful grandchildren he was incredibly proud of, and the everlasting love of a merciful God who promised him eternal life.
Luis is survived by his loving wife, Elvira Garcia, his daughter Rachel and her husband Mark Estrada, his son Michael Garcia and his partner Selena, his daughter Amanda Garcia, and his daughter Vanessa Garcia. He found joy in calling and singing Happy Birthday to his 4 grandchildren in Texas in the silliest possible way and enjoyed the love and presence of his grandchildren and great grandchild in Las Cruces. When Luis entered his eternal life, he was met by those who had gone before him, his father and mother Ignacio and Petra Garcia, his brother Aurelio Garcia, his daughter Christine Garcia, and many friends and extended family.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 9:30 AM Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Shrine and Parish of Our Lady of Guadalupe, 3600 Parroquia Street in Tortugas where the Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 AM with Reverend Valentine Jankowski officiating. Inurnment of Cremains will take place at a later date.
As we grieve our loss and celebrate the life of Luis, we would like to express our heartfelt thanks to our family, friends, and neighbors who have shared of your gifts and who have supported us in our time of need. May God's grace cover and protect you and may His spirit fill your heart with His love and your life with joy.
In lieu of flowers, family request that donations be made in Luis Garcia's memory to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Drive, Memphis, TN 38105.
"For God so loved the world that he gave His one and only son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish, but have eternal life."
John 3:16
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020