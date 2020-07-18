Luis "Leech" Lopez
Las Cruces - Luis "Leech" Lopez, 66, of Las Cruces, New Mexico passed on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Mountain View Regional Medical Center.
Leech as he was fondly known was born November 18, 1953 to Sotero and Luz Lopez in Mesilla Park, New Mexico. He had 3 brothers and 2 sisters Chuy (Susana), Salvador (Chela), Sotero Jr., Norberta (Ron) and Teresita. Luis worked for the United Postal Service for 37 years and enjoyed Computer programming.
Luis is survived by his wife Tamara C. Lopez, Children Yvette (Eric) Chavez, Denise Lopez, Diego Salinas, Erick Lopez, and Cassandra Lopez. Grandchildren Sarah Chavez, Sarina Chavez, Simone Chavez, Sydney Chavez, Anita Marie Puente, Shawn Luis Puente, Michael Puente, Elena Puente, Victoria Puente, Elijah Burrell, Malia Sanchez, Annabelle and Sophia Salinas, Erick Luis Lopez Jr., Kamea Barela and Ezlyn Gonzalez and one great grandchild Zayn Puente.
He is preceded in death by his parents Luz and Sotero and his sister Norberta.
A funeral service is scheduled for Tuesday, July 21, 2020 beginning with a Viewing at 10:00 am, followed by Rosary at 10:30 am, Mass at 11:00 am and burial immediately following at Masonic Cemetery.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Diego Salinas, Luis Lopez, Rafael Lopez, Matt Lopez, Gabe Lopez and Lauro Hinojosa Jr.
