|
|
Luis Miguel Garcia
Anthony - LUIS M. GARCIA, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 at his residence in Anthony, NM. He was born in Corrales, Durango, MX, on September 24, 1925. Luis graduated high school in Durango, MX and attended Durango University where he earned a teaching degree. Luis got married in 1947, at age 22 to Otilia Marquez and they moved to Denver, CO in 1948. He was a father to six children, all born in Denver: Socorro, José Luis, Luis Miguel Jr., LeRoy, Noel and Blanca.
The Garcia's moved to Anthony in 1964, where the family operated the Joy Drive-In Theater. He was a famous composer and wrote many songs including "La Celda 27" back in 1962 which has been recorded by many artists, including El Grupo Primavera. Luis was always friendly, respectful, and had a positive outlook on life, which songs attest to.
Luis and his wife worked with their children, teaching them music and singing. The family was first known as Los Hermanitos Garcia, and later as La Ritmera Garcia Band. He played bass guitar in the band for many years, in many places. Luis composed over 200 songs, most were played by the band and his well-known son, Jose Luis Garcia who preceded him in death in 2013. The songs "Durango," "No Vayas a Llorar," "Por Cariño y Por Amor," "Hasta Que Nos Lleve el Tren" were inspired for love he had for his wife. His passion in life was music, especially playing with the band. He was never afraid to tackle any problems that came his way. Upon the passing of Jose Luis Garcia, Luis Jr. formed the band UnLyshed in Las Cruces, which is following the Garcia musical tradition and is made up of Luis, his two children, Alysha and Michael, Sal Hernandez III and Luis's grandson Miguel Torres, Socorro's son.
Luis was a much respected man by all who knew him. He will be greatly missed by his 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, his family and many friends.
Visitation for Mr. Garcia will begin at 6 PM Tuesday, December 17, 2019 in St. Anthony Catholic Church, 224 Lincoln Avenue where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 7 PM. Family and Friends will join together to celebrate the Funeral Mass at 11 AM Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in the same church. Cremation will follow and Inurnment of cremains will be held at a later date.
Serving as casket bearers will be Miguel and Ramon Torres, Joey, Michael and LeRoy Garcia Jr., and Arturo Sotelo Jr.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019