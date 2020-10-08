Luis Ortega
Las Cruces - LUIS ORTEGA, age 49, of Las Cruces passed away suddenly at his home on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. He was born May 25, 1971 in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico to Luis and Mercedes Angel Ortega. At the time of his death, Luis was employed at Sisbarro Buick.
Those left to mourn his passing include three sons, Jonathan Valenzuela and Royal Drummer both of Las Cruces and Joshua Valenzuela of California; two daughters, Crystal Ortega (Leonel Baeza) of Mesquite and Daisy Ortega of Las Cruces; his mother, Mercedes Angel of Cd. Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico; and his companion, Margarita Franco also of Las Cruces. Other survivors include seven grandchildren as well as other family members. Luis was preceded in death by his father, Luis Ortega.
Visitation for Luis will begin at 10 AM Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road with the Prayer Vigil at 10:30 AM. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated immediately thereafter. At his request cremation will take place and Inurnment of cremains will be held at a later date.
