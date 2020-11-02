1/1
Luis Pallares
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Luis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Luis Pallares

Las Cruces - LUIS R. PALLARES, AGE 88, of Las Cruces, passed away on November 1, 2020. He was born June 21, 1932 in Villa Almada, Chihuahua , Mexico to Miguel and Mercedes Pallares.

He is survived by his son Jesus Pallares of Anthony, daughters Luisa Aguirre of Las Cruces, Leticia Ordaz OF Juarez, Rosa Martinez of Las Cruces, Isabel Pallares of Vado, Marisela Hernandez of Mesquite, Martha Pallares of Jaurez, brothers, Angel Pallares of Mesquite, and Raul Pallares of Las Cruces, sisters Hermalinda Reta of CA, AND Emma Pallares of CA.

He was Preceded in death by his parents, a son Miguel Angel Pallares and sister Carmen Contreras

Visistations will begin Wednesday November 4, 2020 at 09:00 A.M at Iglesia De Jesus Christo Apostolica at 902n S. Alamo St. The funeral service is scheduled to begin at 10:00 A.M with burial to follow at Masonic Cemetery

Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapel of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com





Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LCsun-news.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved