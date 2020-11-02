Luis Pallares
Las Cruces - LUIS R. PALLARES, AGE 88, of Las Cruces, passed away on November 1, 2020. He was born June 21, 1932 in Villa Almada, Chihuahua , Mexico to Miguel and Mercedes Pallares.
He is survived by his son Jesus Pallares of Anthony, daughters Luisa Aguirre of Las Cruces, Leticia Ordaz OF Juarez, Rosa Martinez of Las Cruces, Isabel Pallares of Vado, Marisela Hernandez of Mesquite, Martha Pallares of Jaurez, brothers, Angel Pallares of Mesquite, and Raul Pallares of Las Cruces, sisters Hermalinda Reta of CA, AND Emma Pallares of CA.
He was Preceded in death by his parents, a son Miguel Angel Pallares and sister Carmen Contreras
Visistations will begin Wednesday November 4, 2020 at 09:00 A.M at Iglesia De Jesus Christo Apostolica at 902n S. Alamo St. The funeral service is scheduled to begin at 10:00 A.M with burial to follow at Masonic Cemetery
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapel of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory.