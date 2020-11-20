Lund Galbraith
Las Cruces - Lund Galbraith was born September 28, 1944 in Pasadena California and grew up in Glendora. He graduated from Glendora High School in 1962 and earned his BS degree from Cal Poly-Pomona in 1966.
Lund started on a career in banking which spanned 43 years. He was a honors graduate from the Pacific Coast School of Banking in 1982. Most recently he was with Citizens Bank of Las Cruces for 20 years where he served as Senior Vice President of Business Banking. He was active in Community affairs and served proudly. His accomplishments include the Rio Grande Rotary Club past president and board member, Picacho Hills Country Club men's golf association 2 term president and board member, Enchantment Land Certified Development Corporation banker of the year and board member and Advanced Care Hospital of Southern New Mexico board member.
Lund loved sports, in particular golf and was so proud of his 4 holes in one. He also loved the Dodgers and got to see them win the World Series.
Lund was preceded in death by his parents Harry and Jean Galbraith and his youngest son Steven.
He is survived by son Mark (Valerie) and stepson Matt and a granddaughter Sophie. He will be greatly missed by his loving companion of the last 25 years Jackie Stull.
No services are planned due to current circumstance.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com
