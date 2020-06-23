Lupe M. Marrujo
1942 - 2020
Lupe M. Marrujo

Las Cruces - LUPE M. MARRUJO, age 78 of Las Cruces, was called home by the Lord on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Born on June 14, 1942 in Chamberino, the daughter of Felipe and Lorenza Cervantes Misquez. Many knew Lupe, from her days working at Alameda cleaners and owning a successful daycare the "Little Rascals". She loved all her "Little Rascals". Lupe retired from her daycare to focus on her husband, kids and grandkids.

On September 24, 1960 in Las Cruces, Lupe was united in marriage to Alfonso E. Marrujo, who together raised a beautiful family. Lupe always had her door open and made everyone feel loved and at home. She was a devoted Catholic and a member of Our Lady of Health Catholic Church.

Survivors include her loving husband of 60 years, Alfonso E. Marrujo of the family home; two sons, Albert Marrujo (Sylvia) and Arthur Marrujo (Rebecca) all of Las Cruces; two daughters, Elizabeth Sanchez also of Las Cruces and Theresa Johnson (Jamar) of North Richland Hills, TX. Other survivors include twelve grandchildren Marissa, Alex, Rikki, Aidan, Daniel, Phoenix, Chloe, Daniel, Jay, Chris, Mekya, Jayden and one great granddaughter, Bobbie; a sister Esperanza Morales; two brothers, Danny Misquez and Robert Misquez all from Las Cruces. Lupe was preceded in death by her parents.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, capacity of attendees will be limited to 150. Visitation will begin at 2 PM Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, 1240 S. Espina Street where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 2:30 PM. The Funeral Mass will follow immediately thereafter. Lupe wishes were to be cremated and at the request of the family a private interment will be held at a later date.

Serving as casket bearers will be Alex Marrujo, Aidan Marrujo, Daniel Herrera, Chris Johnson, Joey Guerra and Steve Misquez. Honorary bearers will be Jerry Payne, John Pena and Daniel Sanchez.

The Marrujo Family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces 300 E. Boutz Road, 575-527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
02:00 - 02:30 PM
Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary
JUN
26
Vigil
02:30 PM
Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary
JUN
26
Funeral Mass
Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
June 23, 2020
We will miss you Lupe!!! Thank you for the beautiful memories....
Amanda Payan
Friend
June 23, 2020
Spread your wings and fly my beautiful angel. I love you mom.
Arthur Marrujo
Son
June 19, 2020
One of the kindest person I've ever known. Rest Ms. Lupe. You were loved by many.
Ray Fajardo
Friend
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
