Lupe T. Padilla
Deming - Lupe Trujillo Padilla
August 17, 1925 - December 26, 2019
Deming, New Mexico
Long-time Deming resident Lupe Trujillo Padilla passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019 in El Paso, Texas which had been her home since 2009. She was surrounded by her loving family and then received by God with open arms. She lived a life based on extraordinary faith, it was in this faith that she found solace and peace as her journey on earth came to an end. She now travels on a different journey, one joined by dear people who have passed before her.
Preceded in death by husband Nazario "Chayo" Padilla, parents Benigna and Avelino Trujillo, sisters Lita Holguin (Manuel), Finie Aguilera (Manuel), Mary T. Elizarraras, Maggie Trujillo, brother Ave Trujillo and great grandson Jonathan Chacon.
As the matriarch, Lupe left a legacy of a beautiful and loving family. She instilled in her family the power and force of faith, the joy of spontaneity and adventure, the pure contentment of unabashed laughter, the beauty of being a giving and loving person to humankind. She was active in her hometown of Deming, NM for 84 of her 94 years as a LULAC member, Pan Am Round Table member, she deeply believed in the power of democracy and served as an election clerk on election days, she did her part for jury duty, she taught catechism classes, she worked as a hostess for Holiday Inn, a successful Avon representative for over 30 years, she served on the Board of Directors for Mimbres Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, she was her neighborhood watch coordinator, a literacy tutor, served as a judge for Playas, NM Arts & Crafts Fair, she was a substitute teacher for Deming Public Schools, an active member of Busy Hands Extension Club and a devoted member of St. Ann's Catholic Church where she also served as a Eucharistic minister and was a member of Sacred Heart Apostolado.
She is survived by her brother Eddie Trujillo, Sr. (Chelo), son Orlando Padilla, daughters Yvonne Padilla Chacon, Sylvia Padilla Saenz (Chris), Gloria Padilla de Garcia (Jim) and Debra J.T. Padilla. Grandchildren; David Chacon (Norma), Jacob Chacon (Yvette), Jessica Chacon (Liza), Adrianna, Julian, and Alissa Saenz, Sofia and Lucas Garcia. Great Grandchildren; Joshua (Eliza), Alex, Darrick, Xavier, Uriah, Isaac, and Noah Chacon, Michael, Zoilo, and Julianna Chacon-Maldonado, Harley and Joshua Murray. Great Great Grandchild; Eli Chacon and several nieces and nephews.
Services will take place as follows:
Saturday January 4, 2020
St. Ann's Church
400 S Ruby St, Deming, NM 88030
Celebrant: Fr. Enrique López-Escalera
8:30am Visitation
9:30am Vigil/Rosary
11:00am Mass
12:15pm Cemetery
1:30pm St. Ann's Reception Hall
Pallbearers: Orlando Padilla, Jim Garcia, David, Jacob, Jessica, and Noah Chacon.
Honorary Pallbearers: Julian Saenz, Maile Lopez, Joshua Chacon, Eddie Trujillo, Sr., Eddie Trujillo, Jr., Chris Saenz, Gilbert Aguilera, Yolanda Padilla, Debra J.T. Padilla and Chevo Chavira.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to CIMA Hospice 6600 Montana Ave. Suite G, El Paso, TX 79925 (915) 778-1222 OR to her beloved Catholic Church St. Ann's, 400 S. Ruby St. Deming, NM 88030 (575) 546-3343.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels and Mimbres Crematory.
811 S. Gold Ave., Deming, NM 88030. Phone: 575.546.9671
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020