Luz Meraz
Luz Meraz

Las Cruces - Our beloved mother, daughter, sister, and granddaughter, Luz E. Meraz, age 43 of Las Cruces, NM entered eternal life Tuesday, August 11, 2020. She was born December 26, 1976 in CD. Juarez Chihuahua. Luz E. Meraz was a full-time mom and will be missed by all who knew her. She graduated from El Paso Community College with a Cosmetology Degree on May 11, 2012.

Those left to mourn her passing included her companion Luis Gerardo Cervantes; father and stepmother Angel and Alicia Meraz; mother Ofelia Ponce Garcia and stepfather Oscar Piña; two sons Luis Alexis Cervantes and Luis Angel Cervantes; two daughters Wendy Vianey Cervantes and Natalie and her husband Gilberto Rodriguez; grandchildren Allison and Iker Rodriguez; sisters Angela M. Aviles and her husband Brian Aviles; Yanette Garcia and her husband Ruben Garcia and Angelica Pina; paternal grandmother Maria Meraz. Other survivors included extended family of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. Luz E. Meraz was preceded in death by two brothers Jose Angel Garcia and Oscar Piña; maternal grandmother Juana Garcia; paternal grandfather Matilde Meraz, and her niece Angela Ruiz.

Everyone who knew Luz E. Meraz knew she loved traveling, shopping and that she was very sophisticated and glamorous. Her favorite pass time was to play Loteria. Her family always came first. We will forever remember her laugh, smile and her sarcastic humor. She will deeply be missed.

Honorary Pallbearers are Angel Meraz, Luis Alexis Cervantes, Luis Angel Cervantes, Gilberto Rodriguez, Ruben Garcia and Ruben I Garcia.

Visitations for Luz will be Monday, August 17,2020 from 5 to 7pm with a prayer vigil to start at 7pm, at La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home, Funeral Services a will be Tuesday August 18, 2020 at 10am, Luz will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery (East) in El Paso Texas.

Services have been entrusted to the care of La Pas-Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador, Las Cruces NM 88005. To Safely accommodate and due to Covid restrictions, masks are required as well as social distancing.

To sign the online guest book visit www.LaPaz-Grahams.com






Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
