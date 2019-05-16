|
Lydia Diaz Sanchez
Las Cruces - Our beloved mother, sister, niece, aunt and friend, LYDIA DIAZ SANCHEZ, age 64, lifelong resident of Las Cruces entered eternal life on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center surrounded by her loved ones. She was born November 10, 1954 to Daniel and Concepcion Bernal Diaz. Lydia was the owner of Celebrity Cuts and a member of the Las Cruces First Assembly of God.
Survivors include two daughters; Sonya Cooper (Brian) of Albuquerque and Lorretta Diaz (Alex); a son, Larry Joseph Sanchez, Jr. (Maria) all of Las Cruces; a brother, James Diaz and a sister, Teresa Santos (Ronald) all also of Albuquerque; her special uncle, Ramon Diaz (Elia) also of Las Cruces. Other survivors include ten grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Lydia was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Daniel Reynaldo Diaz and sister, Anna Apodaca.
At her request cremation will take place and a Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 AM Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Las Cruces First Assembly of God, 5605 Bataan Memorial West with Pastor Paul Vistine officiating. Inurnment of cremains will take place at a later date.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on May 16, 2019