Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
Lydia Lucero
Lydia Jimenez Lucero


1945 - 2020
Lydia Jimenez Lucero Obituary
Lydia Jimenez Lucero

Las Cruces - LYDIA JIMENEZ LUCERO, age 75, of Las Cruces entered eternal life to be with her heaven Father, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at La Posada-Mesilla Valley Hospice with her loved ones at her bedside. She was born February 1, 1945 in Camargo, Chihuahua, Mexico to Jesus and Margarita Cruz Jimenez. Lydia retired after 17 years at Jornada Elementary as a cafeteria worker, where all the kids called her grandma. She was a kind, loving, and devoted person with a big heart. Lydia "Mom", enjoyed baking with all her granddaughters, camping, fishing, the casino, sewing, and was a huge San Francisco 49er's fan. Lydia's passion in life was her family and God.

Those left to mourn her passing include her loving husband of fifty years, Richard C. Lucero of the family home; two sons; Richard Lucero Jr and John Henry Lucero (Julia Romero) all of Las Cruces; three brothers, Demetrio, Jesus and Gilbert Jimenez; three sisters, Teresa Montes, Elvia Cordero and Maggie Jimenez. Other survivors include six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Lydia was preceded in death by parents; two brothers and a sister.

Due to Convid-19 limitation on capacity of attendees will be restricted to immediate family only and private services will be held.

Serving as casket bearers will be Richard III, Gray and Adrian Lucero, David Sarabia, Lalo Tapia and George Jimenez.

Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapel, 527-2222 Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
