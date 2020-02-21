|
|
Lydia Mendoza Ostos
Las Cruces - On Sunday, February 16, 2020 our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, LYDIA MENDOZA OSTOS, age 80, entered eternal life to be with her heavenly Father at La Posada - Mesilla Valley Hospice surrounded by her loving family. Born in Mesilla to Gilberto and Eufrasia Ramirez Mendoza on December 17, 1939, Lydia retired as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN). She was a communicant of the Basilica of San Albino.
Those left to mourn her passing include two sons, Tomas Ostos (Elizabeth) of Glendale, AZ, Fred Ostos (Denise) of Gilbert, AZ; a daughter, Leticia Mendoza Ostos of Las Cruces; a brother, Crecencio Mendoza and a sister, Ramona Mendoza Flores both of Phoenix, AZ. Other survivors include seventeen grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Miguel Subia Ostos; a son, Miguel Ostos Jr.; two brothers, Gilberto Jr. and Jesus Mendoza; a sister, Yolanda Mendoza.
Visitation will begin at 2 PM Monday, February 24, 2020 in the Basilica of San Albino, 2070 Calle de Santiago where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 2:30 PM. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated immediately thereafter. Cremation will follow and Inurnment of Cremains will take place at a later date.
Serving as casket bearers will be Isaac Jr., Johnny and Louie Orona, Brandon Jesus, Michael Allen and Robert Adam Ostos. Honorary bearers will be Tomas and Fred Ostos, and Oscar Mendino.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020