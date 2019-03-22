|
Lydia Wells
Las Cruces - Lydia A. Wells died March 17, 2019 at her home. She was born in Independence, Kansas where she grew up in a family of three brothers and nine sisters.
She and her first husband, Emmett Power owned and operated the Kirby dealership in Odessa and Midland, Texas. Lydia and Emmett were married thirty-four years at his death.
Lydia and Alan would have been married thirty years in May 2019. Lydia was a member of the Las Cruces Church of Christ and enjoyed companionship with the church's fellow members.
Lydia is survived by her husband, Alan, her son Steve Power of Midland, Texas and her daughter, Diane Wall of Amarillo, Texas. Lydia had seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Lydia was cremated and she will be interred in the family plot in Odessa, Texas. There will be no viewing or service in Las Cruces. There will be a service on the date of interment in Odessa, Texas.
Arrangements with Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.GetzCares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019