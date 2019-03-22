Services
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
Resources
More Obituaries for Lydia Wells
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lydia Wells

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lydia Wells Obituary
Lydia Wells

Las Cruces - Lydia A. Wells died March 17, 2019 at her home. She was born in Independence, Kansas where she grew up in a family of three brothers and nine sisters.

She and her first husband, Emmett Power owned and operated the Kirby dealership in Odessa and Midland, Texas. Lydia and Emmett were married thirty-four years at his death.

Lydia and Alan would have been married thirty years in May 2019. Lydia was a member of the Las Cruces Church of Christ and enjoyed companionship with the church's fellow members.

Lydia is survived by her husband, Alan, her son Steve Power of Midland, Texas and her daughter, Diane Wall of Amarillo, Texas. Lydia had seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Lydia was cremated and she will be interred in the family plot in Odessa, Texas. There will be no viewing or service in Las Cruces. There will be a service on the date of interment in Odessa, Texas.

Arrangements with Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.GetzCares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now