M. Sixta Montaño
Santa Fe - M. Sixta Montaño, 99 resident of Santa Fe, NM passed away on March 29, 2020 due to dimentia complications. She was born on January 01, 1921 in Tucumcari, NM to Victoria and Juan Gurule.
She married Cecil Montaño on July 7, 1947 in Tucumcari, NM.
She is preceded in death by her parents; Victoria & Juan Gurule, husband; Cecil Montaño, daughter; Kathy Garcia and sister; Toni Lujan.
She is survived by her sons; Robert Montaño (Dorothy), Cecil Montaño (Tena), grandson; Phillip Montaño (Sandra), granddaughters; Anna Montaño, Alexandra Monteverde (Mariano) & Lauren Garcia, 4 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren & 2 great great grandsons.
Sixta was a member of the Womens Auxiliary Air Corp & US Army, stationed in England during World War II, as a teletype operator. After the war was over, she reconnected with future husband, Cecil Montaño, they married on July 7, 1947, and raised their family in Las Cruces where they lived for 48 years.
Sixta & Cecil were active members of St. Albert's Catholic Church in Las Cruces, NM.
The Montaño family extends their sincere appreciation to the staff at Kingston Residence and Heritage Home Care for their kindness and compassion during the final days of our beloved mother's life.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Apr. 7 to Apr. 11, 2020