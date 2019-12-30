|
|
Mable Helen Duran
Las Cruces - It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and friend, Mable Helen Duran 54, of Las Cruces New Mexico. Mable's brave battle with Alzheimer's ended at home on Sunday December 15th as she joined the Angels in Heaven. Mable was born on a cold Christmas Eve in 1964 as the youngest of 5 daughters to Tony & Erlinda Duran. There were whispers and awkward glances because she was different. She had been diagnosed with what was then referred to as mongoloidisim- she had Down Syndrome. Her parents wrapped up their beautiful baby girl, and with their heads held high, declined the offer to leave her there to be institutionalized and instead took her home to meet her sisters and celebrate their Christmas Blessing. That day everything changed in a way that none of them could ever have imagined. Mable has been underestimated since the moment of her first breath and has proved the world wrong every moment since. She was a bright and kind daughter who kept up with her sisters and gave them a run for their money from her very 1st step. Their baby sister was nothing short of a miracle and she brought out in them the courage and grace to help guide her through a world that saw her so differently. She never once believed she was different from you - except on the dance floor where she knew she could out dance anyone who dared to step on that floor. Mable had a zest for life that is unmatched. Her parents fought hard to have their youngest daughter be given the same educational opportunities as her older sisters. They didn't stop until the word INCLUSION was not a gift but a right in the public school system. Mable attended school at Mesilla Elementary, Lynn Jr. High and graduated in 1986 from Mayfield High School. She went on to study computers at DACC. She was kind and loving especially to the babies she helped to raise, the nieces and nephews she loved with all she had. She was a teacher to so many from dancing to cooking and even teaching bravery in the face of a hard road ahead and humility when she proved someone wrong. She had a smile that lit up a room and she had an uncanny way of making you feel that you were in fact her FAVORITE (just don't tell anyone). Mable's love of life was contagious, and she lived her life to the very fullest. She loved her Family, Dancing, Babies, Swimming, Cheerleading, Cooking Class, reading the Bible, attending the Lambs Class and having the privilege of being an usher St. Paul's. Mable was a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan and the biggest NMSU Aggie fan you ever met. She created a special friendship with QB Buck Pierce and was forever grateful for their connection. Mable loved her drama class almost as much as she loved bowling and never missed a day at either one. Her energy was magnetic, and she made friends wherever she went. She never met a stranger and she had the best laugh. Mable had lifelong friendships with people in her community and was a strong and independent woman who never let her disability define or limit her. She worked hard and enjoyed the 'independence' that being employed provided her. In her 25 years of working Mable worked at the Mc Donald's on Avenida de Mesilla, Aprendamos of Las Cruces, Montgomery Wards, Tresco Inc. and she especially enjoyed her time working at Lynn Middle School. Being so active in her community Mable was a member of the Challengers Bowling Team, Special Olympics of New Mexico, Belly Dancing with her friend Terry Alvarez, Drama Class with Dave Edwards, LAMBS Class at St. Paul's with Heather Pollard.
Our Beautiful Angel leaves behind
Her loving mother and biggest supporter Erlinda P. Duran
Her Nino Dickie Polanco and wife Eileen, Nando Polanco, Hank & Eva Polanco and Aunt Ida Gallegos
Her fiercest protectors and best friends, her sisters:
Linda Valverde, her daughter Melissa Gamiz, Grandchildren - Michael, Bernadette, Charles and Richard. Great Grandchildren - Kiara, Sebastian, Atticus, Ameliana and James.
Patsy Herrera, her husband Danny and children, Danny, Linda and her husband Michael, Amanda and partner Tommy and Steven Herrera. Grandchildren - Daniel, Gregory, Charlie, Myki, Damion, Ylianna, Aleena, Niamya, Dezmon & Demitri and Great Grandchildren Aaliyah, Olivia and Rozay.
Martha Duran and her partner Willie, children Candace & her Husband Billy Avalos, Marcus Suniga and Tony & his wife Eva Suniga. Grandchildren Jacob and partner Vero, Isaiah and partner Barbara, Tiana & William Avalos and Olivia Suniga and Great-grandchildren Frankie, Michael, Gabriel, Jeremiah & Kayden.
Bernice Duran and children Giana & her wife Stephanie Ramirez, Angelique Vega and Partner Glenn Ross. Her grandchildren Angel and partner Jacky, Alexis, Jayda, Arianna and Akaysha.
As well as many cousins, coworkers, friends and her longtime friend and sometimes boyfriend David Bozedowski.
Our Angel joins in heaven her first true love and favorite dance partner her Daddy, Tony G. Duran, her nephew Manny Valverde Jr, nephew Roger Baeza, her grandparents Enrique & Candelaria Duran and Enrique & Angelita Polanco. Her Aunts- Genevie Trujillo and Tomasa Madrid as well as her name sake Mable Rosales, her Uncles Manuel & Jose Duran and Fred Polanco.
Cremation has taken place and Mable's family is following in her steps and celebrating her life, not mourning her death. We invite all that knew her to join us all for a celebration brunch on Friday morning January 3rd from 9:30 to noon at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 225 W Griggs Ave, Las Cruces.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020