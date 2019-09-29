|
Macario E. Holguin Sr.
Radium Springs - Macario E. Holguin Sr. 93,of Radium Springs, NM passed away Sunday, September 22nd, 2019 at his home.
A native of Vado, New Mexico, he was the son of Sixto and Esther Holguin.
Survivors include Sons, Macario Holguin Jr and wife Yolanda, Armando and wife Lupe, Fernando and wife Linda, Adam and wife Theresa, one daughter Dolores, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Other survivors include sister Clara Morales and brother Roberto Holguin.
He is preceded in death by his wife Maria Holguin and two daughters Delia and Yolanda.
The family will receive friends Monday, September 30, 2019 from 6pm to 7pm at Getz Funeral Home Chapel, 1410 E. Bowman Ave., Las Cruces, NM 88001. Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, October 1st, 2019 at 10:00 am in St. Genevieve's Catholic Church, 100 S. Espina, Las Cruces, New Mexico 88001, with burial to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Las Cruces , New Mexico .
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Sept. 29, 2019