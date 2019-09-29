Services
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Genevieve's Catholic Church
100 S. Espina
Las Cruces, NM
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Macario Holguin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Macario E. Holguin Sr.


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Macario E. Holguin Sr. Obituary
Macario E. Holguin Sr.

Radium Springs - Macario E. Holguin Sr. 93,of Radium Springs, NM passed away Sunday, September 22nd, 2019 at his home.

A native of Vado, New Mexico, he was the son of Sixto and Esther Holguin.

Survivors include Sons, Macario Holguin Jr and wife Yolanda, Armando and wife Lupe, Fernando and wife Linda, Adam and wife Theresa, one daughter Dolores, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Other survivors include sister Clara Morales and brother Roberto Holguin.

He is preceded in death by his wife Maria Holguin and two daughters Delia and Yolanda.

The family will receive friends Monday, September 30, 2019 from 6pm to 7pm at Getz Funeral Home Chapel, 1410 E. Bowman Ave., Las Cruces, NM 88001. Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, October 1st, 2019 at 10:00 am in St. Genevieve's Catholic Church, 100 S. Espina, Las Cruces, New Mexico 88001, with burial to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Las Cruces , New Mexico .
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Macario's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now