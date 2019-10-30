|
Magdalena G Verdugo
Lordsburg - Magdalena G. Verdugo, 83, longtime Lordsburg resident passed away Tuesday October 29, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Visitation will be Saturday morning, November 2, 2019 at 9 o'clock at St. Joseph's Catholic Church where a rosary will begin at 10 o'clock with her nephew Zack White leading the rosary. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 with Fr. Jude Okonkwo, Pastor officiating. Concluding services and interment will follow at Shakespeare Cemetery.
Magdalena was born May 29, 1936 to Julia Santa Rosa and Rosalio Gomez in Hanover, NM. She moved to Lordsburg in 1948 coming from Silver City. Magdalena was a homemaker and a communicant of St. Joseph's Catholic Church. She will be remembered for the love she had for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and her favorite past times Bingo, reading and games.
She is survived by her sons, Juan de Dios Verdugo and his wife Julie of Silver City and their children, Juan de Dios Jr., Jacob, and James; Valente Verdugo Jr. and his wife Ermalinda of Lordsburg and their children, Lorraine, Carri Ann, Valente III and Nikole; Reynaldo Verdugo and his wife Elida of Lordsburg and their children, Abigail, Iram and Sarahi; daughters, Irma Legarreta and her husband Daniel of Silver City and their children, Daniel and Matthew; Magdalena Marquez and her husband Jacob of Greeley, CO and their children Joshua, Lorena and Angela; Julia Montenegro and her husband Louis of Lordsburg and their children Kirsty, Kristopher and Korey; grandchildren, Juan de Dios and Stephanie Ann Landon, Joseph and Adam Guerrero; numerous great-grandchildren and extended family members.
Magdalena was preceded in death by her parents, Rosalio and Julia Gomez; husband, Valente N. Verdugo, daughters, Norma Verdugo and Carmen Guerrero; grandsons, Jeffrey Lee Landon and Joseph Michael Verdugo.
Serving as pallbearers will be Juan de Dios Landon, Juan de Dios Verdugo Jr., Joseph Guerrero, Joshua Verdugo, Daniel Legarreta, Kristopher Montenegro, Korey Montenegro and Valente Verdugo III. Honorary pallbearers are her remaining grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019