Magdalena Hinojosa
Las Cruces - On July 16th, 2019, Magdalena (Garcia) Hinojosa lovingly known as Malena, cherished wife and mother of one son, fell asleep in death at age 62.
Malena was born on September 9th, 1956 in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico to Luis and Mercedes Garcia.
She received her Bachelor's degree in Music from New Mexico State University in Las Cruces, New Mexico in 1982. Malena also received a degree in Cosmetology in 1990.
On February 12th, 1994, she married Larry James Hinojosa. They raised 3 sons Larry, Rafael and Timothy.
Her passion was for music and she loved to play the piano. Malena used her degree to teach music to several students. She enjoyed playing the piano for friends and family whether it be at home or at recital halls. Malena was very artistic. She enjoyed drawing landscapes and portraits.
Malena is preceded in death by Mercedes (mother), "Little" Larry (step-son), and Shane Timothy Boyd (brother-in-law).
Malena is survived by Larry James Hinojosa (husband), Rafael Alejandro Sarin (son), Timothy Hinojosa (step-son), her siblings; Luis Garcia Jr., Marty Boyd, Silvia Garcia; her dad; Luis Garcia; grandchildren; Ravi Sarin and Mikah Hinojosa. Many nephews and nieces. Malena had the privilege in helping raise her nephew Jonathan W. Garcia and welcomed his wife Cecely Garcia into the family.
Funeral is scheduled for 11:00 am Friday July 26th at La Paz/ Graham's Funeral home with burial at Hillcrest Gardens. Viewing will be at 10:00 am.
Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador Las Cruces, NM 88005. To sign the online guest book visit www.LaPaz-Grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on July 23, 2019