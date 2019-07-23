Services
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Magdalena Hinojosa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Magdalena Hinojosa

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Magdalena Hinojosa Obituary
Magdalena Hinojosa

Las Cruces - On July 16th, 2019, Magdalena (Garcia) Hinojosa lovingly known as Malena, cherished wife and mother of one son, fell asleep in death at age 62.

Malena was born on September 9th, 1956 in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico to Luis and Mercedes Garcia.

She received her Bachelor's degree in Music from New Mexico State University in Las Cruces, New Mexico in 1982. Malena also received a degree in Cosmetology in 1990.

On February 12th, 1994, she married Larry James Hinojosa. They raised 3 sons Larry, Rafael and Timothy.

Her passion was for music and she loved to play the piano. Malena used her degree to teach music to several students. She enjoyed playing the piano for friends and family whether it be at home or at recital halls. Malena was very artistic. She enjoyed drawing landscapes and portraits.

Malena is preceded in death by Mercedes (mother), "Little" Larry (step-son), and Shane Timothy Boyd (brother-in-law).

Malena is survived by Larry James Hinojosa (husband), Rafael Alejandro Sarin (son), Timothy Hinojosa (step-son), her siblings; Luis Garcia Jr., Marty Boyd, Silvia Garcia; her dad; Luis Garcia; grandchildren; Ravi Sarin and Mikah Hinojosa. Many nephews and nieces. Malena had the privilege in helping raise her nephew Jonathan W. Garcia and welcomed his wife Cecely Garcia into the family.

Funeral is scheduled for 11:00 am Friday July 26th at La Paz/ Graham's Funeral home with burial at Hillcrest Gardens. Viewing will be at 10:00 am.

Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador Las Cruces, NM 88005. To sign the online guest book visit www.LaPaz-Grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now