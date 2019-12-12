|
Magdalena Zuniga Jr.
Las Cruces - With sadness and heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Magdaleno Zuniga Jr. (Junior or JR). JR was born January 9, 1950 and was called into eternal life on December 9, 2019 while at his home.
JR was one of nine children born to Magdaleno Zuniga and Cruzita Alvillar. A lifelong resident of Las Cruces JR was a graduate of Mayfield High School Class of 1969. Shortly thereafter he was drafted and was a proud soldier of the United States Army where he spent his years of active duty overseas in the Vietnam War. A Vietnam Veteran honorably discharged due to injury JR then joined the National Guard where he spent a multitude of years in continued service to his country. JR eventually retired from the City of Las Cruces Waste Management Division.
JR always started his day early by reading the paper then having coffee and doughnuts with his friends at the transfer station. He loved Mexican food but would never pass up a good burger or a trip to Red Lobster. He loved his 3 furry cat friends Droopy, Tiki and Blackie and always laughed about having cats as "grumpy" as he was. JR was a man with a truly good heart. His siblings would tell you he was a very caring and thoughtful brother who gave much of himself and asked little in return. His daughters and grandsons were his pride and joy, any time he was with them brought happiness and laughter to them all.
JR was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Mary Crespin; a brother, Jerry Zuniga; granddaughter, Nicole Zavala and the mother of his daughters and love of his life, Rosemary "LuLu" Padilla. He is survived by his daughter, Brandy Zuniga and her son, Dominic Zuniga, daughter, Erika Zuniga, stepdaughter, Luanna Hernandez (Gavino), grandchildren Neomi, Gavino, Rosemary, Mathew and Isabel Hernandez, stepdaughter, Lisa Zavala (Robert) and their son, Adrien Gloria; his sisters, Delfina Garcia, Alice Bullock, Genevieve Garcia (Joe), Gina Sarabia, Roberta Zuniga; his brother, Steve Flores (Marilyn). Other survivors include eight great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.
Visitation will be held Monday December 16, 2019 at 5 PM at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road with Recitation of the Holy Rosary to follow at 6 PM. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday December 17, 2019 at 2 PM at Basilica of San Albino, 2070 Calle de Santiago in Mesilla with Reverend Chris Williams officiating. The Rite of Committal and Inurnment of Cremains will follow at San Albino Cemetery with military honors accorded by the New Mexico National Guard Honor Guard and the Marine Corps League-El Perro Diablo Detachment.
The family will gather after the Inurnment Service at San Albino Parish Hall in remembrance of their loved one.
Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted. Matthew 5:4
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory
