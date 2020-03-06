|
Maggie E. Duran
Las Cruces - On Monday, March 2, 2020 our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and dear friend, MAGGIE ENRIQUEZ DURAN, age 79, lifelong resident of Las Cruces left her dwelling place on earth and entered eternal life to be with his heavenly Father at La Posada Mesilla Valley Hospice surrounded by her loving family. Born November 17, 1940, to Francisco B. and Tomasa Holguin Enriquez, Maggie, retired from the Las Cruces Public School as an Administrative Assistant. She was a devout member of the Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn her passing include her loving husband of sixty-years, David Duran of the family home; a son, David E. Duran Jr (Becky); two daughters, Helen Reyes (Tony) and Theresa Duran (Ron); two brothers, David Enriquez (Margie) and Joe Enriquez (Mary); a sister, Dolores "Lolie" Zapien (Ernest) all of Las Cruces; her best friends, Rosalia Clark, Linda Tirre, Dora Samaniego and Asuncion Duran. Other survivors include ten grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Maggie was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Mark J. and Gabe E. Duran; four brothers, Antonio "Tono", Gonzalo "Chalo", Francisco "Kiki" and Julio Enriquez; and her beloved four-legged fur friend, "Chiple".
Visitation for Maggie will begin at 10:30 AM Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Basilica of San Albino, 2070 Calle de Santiago in Mesilla where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 11 AM. The Funeral Mass will follow immediately thereafter with the Reverend Christopher Williams, Celebrant. Inurnment of cremains will take place at a later date.
Serving as casket bearers will be Gabriel "Mijo", Mark, Jacob Matthew, Danny and Jonathan Duran, and Anthony Reyes. Honorary bearers will be her two granddaughters, Marissa and Sylvia Acosta.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020