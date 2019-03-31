|
MAGGIE S. TINAJERO
Mesquite - It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend and godmother, MAGGIE SERNA TINAJERO, age 80 of Mesquite on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born November 8, 1938 in Rincon to Cipriano and Belen Lopez Serna. "Maggie," as she was fondly known to family and friends was a cook at the Centro Campesino del Suroeste in San Miguel for over thirteen years. She enjoyed family gatherings, dancing and especially going to the casino. Maggie lived her life to the fullest; was a very kind hearted person, with an infectious laugh and a loving smile. She was a devout and active member of the Roman Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn her passing include her loving husband of sixty-five years, Abran M. Tinajero; two sons, Abraham "Sonny" Tinajero (Sylvia) of Mesquite, and Michael "Mike" Tinajero (Myra) of Rio Rancho; three brothers, Jose "Joe" Serna (Socorro), Jimmy "Tecla" Serna (Belle) and Pedro "Pete" Serna (Genevieve) all of Las Cruces. Other survivors include four grandchildren, Loretta, Michael Anthony, Ericka Renee and Crystal; three great grandchildren, Lailani, Jordynn and Diamond; a niece, Ramona "Monchi" Avila and goddaughter, Lorena Alvidrez whom Maggie raised as her daughters; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and godchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; five sisters; one brother; a great grandson, Isaiah Rene and other family members.
Visitation for Mrs. Tinajero will begin at 6 PM Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 125 W. Mesquite Street in Mesquite where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 7 PM. Family and friends will join together to celebrate the Mass of the Christian Burial at 10 AM Thursday, April 4, 2019 in the same church with the Reverend Carlos Espinoza, Celebrant. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow in Missionary Ridge Cemetery in Mesquite where she will be laid to rest in the family plot.
Serving as casket bearers will be Anthony Tinajero, Emilio T. Rivera, Tom Valenzuela, Javier Lucero, Tony Roque and Sal Ramirez.
The Tinajero Family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Mar. 31, 2019