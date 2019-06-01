|
Manuel Flores
Las Cruces - Manuel "Manny" Q. Flores was born June 5, 1950, in Carlsbad, New Mexico to Antonio "Tony" & Carlota Flores.
He grew up in Carlsbad and Las Cruces, NM. Manny joined the service and served his Country Honorably.
His bravery during the Vietnam War earned him the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal & Vietnam Campaign Medal. During his enlistment Manny was a 95B (Military Police) and was part of the 284 Military Police Company.
Upon completion of his active duty service from the Army, Manny pursued his devotion to public service and was a Law Enforcement Officer with numerous agencies throughout the Southwest. Manny worked for the Las Cruces Police Department, Dona Ana County Sheriff Office, Carlsbad Police Department, Chief of Police for Loving NM and Marshall for the Town of Mesilla. Manny had retired and decided to return to work and joined the New Mexico Department of Corrections as a Correctional Officer. After more than 5 years as a Correctional Officer, Manny ended his Law Enforcement career and retired for good to spend time with his Grandchildren.
Manny enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. You could always find Manny fishing with Uncle Eloy and Nephew Andrew at the Rio Grande. Manny loved the mountains and loved to tell stories about hunting trips to Dry Canyon in Alamogordo with Grandpa "Tony" and all his Brothers and Brother-in-laws. He would also tell us stories about his fishing trips to Caballo Dam with Uncle Tony and the big fish that Uncle Tom would catch from Percha Dam.
Manny passed away on May 28, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces NM. Services will be held on June 4, 2019 at Immaculate Heart of Mary beginning at 10am. Manny will be laid to rest at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Serving as Pallbearers will be Estevan Flores, Paul Flores, Willie Flores, Andrew Flores, Oscar Torres, and Michael Barrio. Honorary Pallbearers will be his Grandchildren.
Those left to mourn his passing are his loving Wife of 47 years, Maria G, Flores of the family home; his Sons Estevan T. Flores (Leah), Paul T. Flores (Celia), and Willie T. Flores (Marina), Grandchildren Evaleigh, Destiny, Savannah, Clarissa, Cassandra, Carissma, Gabriel, Emma & Nataleah, his Mother Carlota Flores, Brothers Louis Flores, David Flores (Antonia), Les Flores, Eloy Flores (Gloria), Sisters Yolanda Garcia (Robert), Diana Parra all of Las Cruces, NM. Other survivors include numerous Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, and countless Cousins. He was preceded in death by his Father Antonio "Tony" Flores, Brother Michael Flores, Brother-in-law Thomas Escalante and Sisters Patricia Marquez, Angelica Flores and Lina Escalante.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from June 1 to June 3, 2019