MANUEL "MANNY" NIETO
Chamberino - It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved, brother, companion, uncle and friend, MANUEL "MANNY" NIETO, age 55, of Chamberino on Saturday, April 2, 2019. "Manny", as he was fondly known to family and friends was born May 9, 1963 in El Paso, Texas to Francisco and Guadalupe Quiroga Nieto. He worked in construction by trade and was a member of the Roman Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn his passing include his three sisters, Bertha Ochoa (Ray) of Albuquerque, Nancy Segura (Efrain Acosta) of Del Cerro and Terry Najera of Chamberino; a brother, Luis Nieto (Ruby Hernandez) of Anthony; and his companion, Teresa Martinez also of Chamberino. Other survivors include numerous nieces and nephews. Manny was preceded in death by his parents; maternal and paternal grandparents.
At his request cremation has taken place and Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 9:30 AM Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at San Luis Rey Catholic Church, 204 S. San Luis Avenue in Chamberino where the Memorial Mass will follow immediately thereafter with the Reverend Carlos Espinoza Celebrant. Inurnment of cremains will follow in the Chamberino Cemetery.
The Nieto Family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care". For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Apr. 15, 2019