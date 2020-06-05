Manuel R. Silva
Manuel R. Silva

Anthony, NM - Manuel R. Silva, age 85, of Anthony, New Mexico passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Manuel was born August 8, 1934, to Guadalupe Silva Romero and Francisco Chavez.

Manuel attended Gadsden High School and was a proud member of the Gadsden Panthers' Viejos. Manuel worked at the FCI La Tuna and retired after 27 years as Camp Administrator. Manuel joined the US Navy in December of 1952 during the Korean War.

Manuel is survived by his wife of 62 years Yolanda Silva; son Manuel R. Silva (Juanita Silva); and daughter Sandra Mendez (Michael Mendez); grandson Marcus Mendez; Sister Ramona Duran.

Manuel was preceded in death by; son Steve Silva; father Francisco Chavez and mother Guadalupe Silva Romero.

A viewing will be held Tuesday, June 9, 2020, from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM at Hillcrest Funeral Home West 5054 Doniphan Dr. El Paso, TX. Vigil service to begin at 11:00 AM. Private Committal Service will take place at 1:00 PM at Ft Bliss National Cemetery.

Due to the pandemic that we are currently in. Services for Manuel will be limited to attendees.






Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hillcrest Funeral Home West
5054 Doniphan Drive
El Paso, TX 79932
9155870202
