Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
Manuel Sandoval
Manuel Sandoval


1949 - 2020
Manuel Sandoval Obituary
Manuel Sandoval

Las Cruces - It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved father, brother, grandfather, uncle and dear friend, MANUEL "MANNY" SANDOVAL, age 70, of Las Cruces on Monday, March 16, 2020. Born May 29, 1949 in Janos, Chihuahua, Mexico to Benjamin and Juanita Miramontes Sandoval. "Manny", as he was fondly known to family and friends was employed as a construction foreman and was a communicant at Santa Rosa de Lima Catholic Church.

Those left to mourn his passing include four daughters, Rachel Galarza (Diana) of Las Cruces, Fatima, Patty and Adrianna Sandoval; four sons, Christian, Israel, Manuel and Benjamin Sandoval all of Janos, Chihuahua, Mexico; two brothers, Oscar and Benjamin Sandoval; two sisters, Nora Sandoval and Martina Sandoval-Vargas (Armando) of Las Cruces. Other survivors include four granddaughters, Nalyzah Nahle, Erica and Natalyn Rodriguez, and Ilitzy Hernandez; as well as numerous other grandchildren, nieces and nephews all from Mexico. Manny was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Hector Sandoval.

Due to Convid-19 limitation on capacity of attendees will be restricted to immediate family only and private services will be held.

Serving as casket bearers will by Manny's family.

Serving as casket bearers will by Manny's family.

Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 300 E. Boutz Road. 527-2222
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
