Manuel V. Bustamante
Las Cruces - MANUEL VILLA BUSTAMANTE, age 86, lifelong resident of Rodey, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born February 19, 1934 to Juan and Trinidad Villa Bustamante, Manuel was employed at a farm laborer and a member of the Roman Catholic Church.
He is survived by a son, Manuel C. Bustamante Jr., (Christy) of Salem; two daughters, Anita Gomez of Rodey and Lucy Olivas (Benjamin) of Rincon; seven brothers, Ventura Bustamante, of Radium Springs, Policarpio and Napoleon Bustamante both of T or C, Nicolas Bustamante of Pampa, TX, Gavino and Juan Bustamante of Rodey, and Ruperto Bustamante of Colorado; six sisters, Juanita Padilla, Veronica Sanchez and Magdalena Armijo all of T or C, Ernestina Gardner of Pampa, TX, Leola Gardner of Wyoming and Teresa Armijo of Las Cruces. Other survivors include eight grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild with two on the way as well as several nieces and nephews and other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Concepcion "Chonita" Bustamante on March 2, 2011; brother, Concepcion Bustamante and a sister, Ofelia Bustamante.
Visitation for Mr. Bustamante will begin at 6 PM, Friday, June 12, 2020 at Our Lord of Mercy Catholic Church, in Hatch, where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled to begin at 7 PM. The Funeral Liturgy will be held at 10 AM, Saturday, June 13, 2020 in the same church. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow in the Rodey Cemetery where he will be laid to rest alongside his beloved wife.
Serving as casket bearers will be Luis B. and Francisco B. Gomez, Andrew Olivas, Joshua Bustamante, Danny Hinojos, and Enrique Avalos. Honorary bearers will be Benjamin Olivas, Raquel Valdez, Manuel Bustamante, Jr., and Ernie Lucero.
Entrusted to Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces.
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.