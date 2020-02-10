|
|
Manuel Valenciano
Las Cruces - Manuel Valenciano, born December 1, 1943 passed away peacefully in the presence of his loving family on February 2, 2020, at the young age of 77.
He is the oldest son of Francisco Valenciano and Francisca Bibanco. At a young age, Manuel and his younger brother, Jose Dolores Bibanco were loved and raised by very compassionate families. We would like to honor and thank the Ortiz-Bibanco and extended family, Juan and Mary Lou Madrid and all the Estrada's for their care, love and devotion.
Manuel served his country in the U.S Army - Company G Airborne; Division one: sharpshooter (M-1 Rifle). Not long after, he started his career with the City of Las Cruces Sanitation Dept.
He was married to Maria Elena (Parra); together they raised four children of the family home, Jose Luis, Rosalia, Ricardo and Jaime Valenciano.
He enjoyed life fully and had many loves and interests. Some were, fishing, hunting and camping. In his earlier days he played softball and loved tinkering with anything that had a motor in it! He had the biggest heart and his generosity and helping hands had no limit. To lay sentiment to this fact, Manuel baptized 15+ and was dedicated to all of them. He adored his family and grandchildren to no end. He lived and delighted in each and every one of them. He was truly blessed and loved by many. He will never be forgotten.
He is survived by his extended family, brothers and sisters, his extended Ortiz- Bibanco family of Roswell, NM, His four children and Eleven grandchildren: Blossom, Desarae, Mike, Luis and Nick (Jose), Jeanine and Daniel Zertuche (Rosalia), Eva Keefauver (Ricardo) , Mariah and Janessa Valenciano and Jorge Carrillo (Jaime). He also was blessed with 8 great-grandchildren.
Manuel was preceded in death by both his parents, extended parents, his brother , the mother of his children and grandson, Bobby Zertuche.
A visitation will be held from 10 am to 12 pm, Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave.; followed by a Funeral Mass at 1 pm at St. Genevieve's Church, 100 S. Espina St. and burial at San Jose Cemetery, with Military Honors.
Serving as Pallbearers: Jorge Carrillo, Mike Granado, Gregorio Chavez, Albert Carrasco, Jaime Carbajal and Julian (J.J.) Garcia.
Honorary Pallbearers: Daniel Zertuche, Nick Valenciano, Ventura Reyes.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, corner of Solano and Bowman Ave. To sign our local online guest book, please log onto www. GetzCares.com.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020