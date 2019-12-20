Services
Las Cruces - Marco (Gentle Giant) Sorber died peacefully at home in Las Cruces, New Mexico on Friday, December 13, 2019.

Marco was born in Clarksville Arkansas on February 22, 1982. He lived in Roswell, New Mexico and moved to Las Cruces in 2011.

Marco was blessed with lots of wonderful people he met in Las Cruces, they became good friends, he considered them his is family. He loved to fish, he enjoyed going to nearby lakes. He loved to sing hymns and read the bible. He enjoyed making model cars and making new friends. Marco was kind, he loved to help others and was always ready to lend a hand. Marco will be missed by his Las Cruces family and friends.

A funeral is scheduled for 2pm. on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Getz Funeral Home. Bob Donahue will officiate the ceremony, burial will follow at Masonic Cemetery. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Marco's life. Many thanks to the wonderful Campo staff for their dedication and the quality of care they provided Marco.

Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
