Marcos H. Apodaca
Las Cruces - Marcos H. Apodaca entered into eternal rest on Friday, March 22, 2019 at the age of 85 at Mountain View Regional Medical Center surrounded by those that loved him most. Marcos was born October 7, 1933 in Rincon, New Mexico to his parents Ynocente and Maria Apodaca. Marcos married Jovita Flores-Torres Apodaca December 12, 1997. They recently renewed their vows through the church on February 17, 2016. They have been happily married for almost 22 years residing in Rodey, New Mexico.
Marcos worked for the State of New Mexico Highway department in Hatch until his retirement. He is a member of Our Lord of Mercy Catholic Church. He loved to spend his time with his wife Jovita, eating Sunday lunch with family and friends, and of course watching his Dallas Cowboys. Marcos was loved by all who knew him.
Marcos is survived by his wife, Jovita Apodaca of Rodey; daughters, Lisa Apodaca of Colorado, Nina Apodaca of Las Cruces, and son Joseph I. Apodaca wife Tisha of Las Cruces; siblings, Helen Woodward, Lucy Lopez, and Felix Apodaca and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Ynocente and Maria Apodaca; sons Henry Apodaca and Frank Apodaca; and siblings Henry H. Apodaca, Julia Wright, Lorenza Aquirre, and Johnny Apodaca.
Services will be held at Our Lord of Mercy Catholic Church in Hatch, New Mexico. Viewing on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 5:00 pm -7:00 pm followed by a Rosary at 7:00 pm. Mass will be 11 am, Friday, March 29, 2019 with Deacon Manny Madrid officiating. Marcos will be laid to rest at the cemetery in Rodey.
Pallbearers are Joseph I. Apodaca, Max Rodriguez, Angel Apodaca, Joseph G. Apodaca, Billy Cordova, and Fernando Sigila. Honorary pallbearer is Roman Sigila.
Arrangements are with Getz Funeral Home 1410 E. Bowman Ave., Las Cruces NM 88001. Please visit www.GetzCares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Mar. 27, 2019