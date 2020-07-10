1/1
Maren C. Ives
1949 - 2020
Maren C. Ives

Las Cruces - MAREN CHRISTINA IVES, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born in Derby, CT to Clarence and J. Camila Jensen Lewis, and was raised in Ansonia, CT. She earned her Bachelors Degree in Education from Western Connecticut University. She enjoyed music and played the piano, piccolo, flute, and the bassoon.

She married the love of her life, Ken Ives, in November 24, 1971, in Oxford, and they made their home in Bethany, CT. Maren and Ken were active members of the Bethany Volunteer Fire Department for 13 years, where she was a dispatcher for part of that time, and Ken served as a Lieutenant. They were active in Fire Prevention Education in the State of Connecticut.

In July 1986, they relocated to Las Cruces, to be close to Maren's brother and his family. She began her career with the Las Cruces Public School system as a Librarian until she retired in 2005. In her retirement, she spent most of her time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was known as 'mom' to many of her children's friends. She always welcomed them in when they needed it and was the first to sit and visit, play cards, and games.

Survivors include her loving husband of forty-nine years, Kenneth L. Ives; a son, Benjamin Ives (Kelly); two daughters, Jennifer Gonzales (Randall) all of Las Cruces and Cheryl Soper (Cory) of Thousand Oaks, CA. Other survivors include seven grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Maren was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Theodore Lewis.

A Celebration of Maren's Life will be held at a later date.

Maren's family would like to thank the staff at the Advanced Care Hospital of Southern New Mexico, for taking such good care of her during her stay with them and a special thank you to all of the family and friends for their support during this difficult time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 575-527-2222.






Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
