Margaret Barron
Margaret Barron

Las Cruces - Margaret W. Barron, a resident of Las Cruces, New Mexico, passed away peacefully on Friday July 17, 2020 at the age of 90+. Margaret is survived by her two sons, Robert (Bob) of Las Cruces, and David and his wife Patricia of Prairieville, LA, grandsons Kevin and his wife Kristine of Prairieville, LA, and Kenny of Morrisville, NC. and great-great grandsons Maxwell, Alexander and Oliver, and many nieces and nephews across the country.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Emerson M. Barron, her parents Dr. Guy F. Winstead and May Bland Winstead, her sister Savana Ruth Carwile and her husband, Floyd Carwile.

Margaret was a loving, kind, giving, and Godly family woman who loved the Lord with all her heart. She was whole-heartedly dedicated to God, her family, church, and friends, and her devotion as an educator.

A graveside burial service will be conducted by Senior Pastor Dr. David Burrows and Senior Adult Pastor Mike Edwards with The First Baptist Church, Las Cruces, on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 10am in Las Cruces at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, 5140 W. Picacho Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88007.

The arrangements will be provided by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave., Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.






Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
