Margaret Benoit
Devoted Mother and Grandmother
Margaret "Margie" Veronica (Payea) Benoit passed away on January 8th, 2020.
She was born June 10, 1928 in Burlington, Vermont to Frank and Loretta Payea. She was predeceased by her sister Hazel Payea, brother Robert Payea, brother Raymond Payea, sister Doris Bouchard (Payea), sister Lorraine Lampman (Payea), sister Catherine Montegue (Payea), brother Bernard Payea, brother Joseph Payea and mother and father, Loretta and Frank Payea.
She is survived by her 4 children, Keith Benoit, Danny Benoit, Larry Benoit and Leilani Gutierrez (Benoit). She is also survived by her sister Mary Hemingway (Payea), sister Helen Bessette (Payea), brother Richard Payea, sister Bonita Christopher (Payea), sister Donna LaRock (Payea), sister Dawn LaRock (Payea) and sister Veronica Payea. She leaves over 20 grandchildren.
She was a devoted mother and grandmother. She loved cooking, baking, sewing, reading and BINGO.
In her younger years, as the wife of an aerospace engineer, she and her husband raised their children living on the island of Kwajelein. There she taught Hawaiian hula dancing. She also ran a home daycare in the early 70s. She was a strong advocate helping people overcome the addiction of alcohol. She had a nurturing personality and strong commitment to her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all that were blessed to know her.
Services will be Friday, January 17th, 10:00 a.m. at Getz Funeral Home. Public visitation will be held Thursday, Jan 16th, 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020