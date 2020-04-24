|
Margaret Bogart
Las Cruces - Margaret (Peggy) Augustine Bogart a lifetime resident of Las Cruces passed away peacefully on March 10, 2020 at the age of 80. She was born on December 15, 1939 in Las Cruces, New Mexico to John and Elise Augustine.
Peggy was active in 4-H, especially the sheep project, and showed at fairs and performed at rodeos with the Thunderbirds mounted square dance team in the late 1950's. She graduated from Las Cruces High School in where she met Douglas Bogart, the love of her life, they married in June 11, 1959. Together they owned Bogart's Shell station at the corner of Valley Dr. and University. In 1982 they built and owned Bogarts RV and Towing Service for the next 18 years until selling the business in 1998. Once retired they travelled the US in their RV attending numerous RV rally's and county and western swing events. They were members of the FMCA 4-wheel drive club and Good Sam club and led and helped organize several 4-wheel drive rally events. They both enjoyed the outdoors and spent their free time on jeep trips exploring New Mexico, Colorado, and the Southwest, and supporting access to public lands. Peggy loved NMSU athletics, and she and Doug were members and ardent supporters of the NMSU Aggie Athletic Club and the Six-man Club, rarely missing football and basketball games.
Peggy is survived by her husband Doug, daughter Sherry (Joe) Galemore, brother John (Diana) Augustine, two grandchildren Traci (Kyle) and Chris Galemore, three great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and her loyal dog Shadow. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Elise Augustine, in-laws John, Ruth and Denny Bogart, and aunts Margaret Favrot and Tine Crawford.
A celebration of the life of Peggy will be held at a time and place to be determined when all of her friends and family can gather to remember her.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to be sent to New Mexico Farm and Livestock Scholarship fund, 2220 N. Telshor Blvd. Las Cruces, New Mexico. 88011.
Cremation has taken place under the care of Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please log onto www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020