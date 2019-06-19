|
|
Margaret Opal "Tincey" Witcher
Las Cruces - Margaret Opal "Tincey" Witcher died at home in Las Cruces, New Mexico at the age of 99.
Margaret "Tincey" Witcher born on the Echols family homestead on October 15, 1919 in Fields, NM on the plains of Eastern New Mexico. She attended the Echols Hill one room school which was built on land donated on the family's 1000-acre ranch. She graduated valedictorian in 1937 and then attended Eastern New Mexico Junior College in Ruidoso. After 2 years she left NM to work in San Diego, California where she built B24 bombers at Consolidated Aircraft plant.
At her 14th birthday she determined she was going to marry BL Witcher. He was drafted in 1942 and after finishing airborne training he spent his 10-day furlough making his way to San Diego. He went straight to Marge's apartment to ask her to marry him. She hesitated only for a moment because she had a date with another fellow to go out dancing that same night. She loved to dance and spent many years dancing with BL and dancing while BL made music all over New Mexico and West Texas. After BL came home from the war, they made their home in Fields, NM. They moved to Las Cruces in 1956.
Margaret "Tincey" also loved to sew. She volunteered hand embroidering and making quilts with the woman's Dorcus ministry.
She is survived by nieces Sandra Ritchey and Patsy Crawley along with many friends including the Peugh Family who always considered her family. She is preceded in death by the love of her life, B.L. Witcher, her parents Monroe and Johnnie Echols.
A funeral officiated by Dean Peugh is scheduled for Thursday June 20, 2019 at 10 am at Getz Funeral Home. A reception will follow at La Posta de Mesilla.
Arrangements with Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.GetzCares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on June 19, 2019