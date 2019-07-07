|
Margaret P. Graham
Las Cruces - Margaret P. Graham, 65, passed away at her home on July 1, 2019 in Las Cruces, New Mexico surrounded by those who loved her. Her memorial service will be held at 6 P.M. on Monday, July 8, 2019 at La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador Las Cruces, NM, 88005. To sign the online guest book, visit www.lapaz-grahams.com.
Margaret was born in Las Cruces, New Mexico to Annette and Robert Noland on September 1, 1953. She married Patrick Graham on March 9, 1974 in Hill, New Mexico. Margaret received her L.V.N. from the Marshall School of Vocational Nursing in Marshall, Texas in 1973. She received her BSN from the University of Texas at El Paso School of Nursing in 1977. She spent the majority of her long career at Sierra Medical Center in El Paso, Texas where she began working as a Critical Care nurse in 1981. Margaret's colleagues described her as an exemplar of nursing that everyone strove to emulate.
She is survived by her lifelong partner Patrick Graham, her son Zach Graham, her daughter-in-law Yumiko Graham, her sister Stefanie Conway, her brother Charles Noland and her granddaughter Chinatsu Graham.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Margaret's memory to the ALS Association New Mexico Chapter (www.alsanm.org). To send condolences go to www.lapaz-grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on July 7, 2019