Margaret Rose Delgado
Las Cruces - Our beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend, MARGARET ROSE BLOEDORN DELGADO, age 74, of Las Cruces passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 at La Posada - Mesilla Valley Hospice surrounded by her loved ones. She was born April 29, 1945 in Murwillumbah, Australia to Elmer and Francis Wynne Bloedorn. In September 1963, Margaret joined the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged in December 1965. She was a parishioner of Holy Cross Catholic Church.
In November of 1965 she married the love of her life, Juan Delgado, and together raised two children; son, Juan E. Delgado of Las Cruces and daughter, Francisca Maria Delgado of Phoenix, AZ. Other survivors include two brothers, Edward and Henry Bloedorn, and a sister, Mary Froeser all of Wisconsin, as well three grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 6:30 PM Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road with the Memorial Service to follow immediately thereafter. Inurnment of cremains will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Margaret's memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (800) 822-6344, or the Society -Phoenix, 5811 E. Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 (480) 609-1324.
