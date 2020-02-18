Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
For more information about
Margaret Delgado
View Funeral Home Obituary
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
6:30 PM
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
View Map
Memorial service
Following Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Delgado
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Rose Delgado

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Rose Delgado Obituary
Margaret Rose Delgado

Las Cruces - Our beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend, MARGARET ROSE BLOEDORN DELGADO, age 74, of Las Cruces passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 at La Posada - Mesilla Valley Hospice surrounded by her loved ones. She was born April 29, 1945 in Murwillumbah, Australia to Elmer and Francis Wynne Bloedorn. In September 1963, Margaret joined the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged in December 1965. She was a parishioner of Holy Cross Catholic Church.

In November of 1965 she married the love of her life, Juan Delgado, and together raised two children; son, Juan E. Delgado of Las Cruces and daughter, Francisca Maria Delgado of Phoenix, AZ. Other survivors include two brothers, Edward and Henry Bloedorn, and a sister, Mary Froeser all of Wisconsin, as well three grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents.

Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 6:30 PM Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road with the Memorial Service to follow immediately thereafter. Inurnment of cremains will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Margaret's memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (800) 822-6344, or the Society -Phoenix, 5811 E. Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 (480) 609-1324.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory -575-527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care". For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baca's Funeral Chapels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -