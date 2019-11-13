|
|
Margaret "Clare" Stachura
Las Cruces - Margaret "Clare" (Futrell/ Rogers) Stachura, 65, passed away on October 30, 2019, in her home near Monterey, California, with her beloved husband Henry "Hank" Stachura, MD by her side.
Clare was born on October 23, 1954, to Margaret (Peggy) and Lt. Cletus Futrell in Seattle, Washington. Clare spent her early childhood years in Tucson, Arizona, with her mother and older brother Mark following the tragic death of her Navy fighter-pilot father. Peggy remarried Gerald "Jerry" Rogers and moved the family to Mesilla Park, New Mexico. Clare's younger sister Margaret Catherine (Cathy) arrived in 1965. Clare attended Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic School and graduated from Las Cruces High School in 1972. Clare earned a bachelor's degree in Journalism / Mass Communications and a master's degree in Social Work from New Mexico State University. In a manner true to her generous spirit, Clare spent her career advocating for those unable to advocate for themselves as a Licensed Independent Master Social Worker.
Clare married Stephen "Steve" Hubert, Esq. in 1980. Their cherished daughter Jessica Clare was born on September 26, 1984. Though Steve and Clare parted ways, they shared in the joys of raising their daughter.
Clare met Hank while working as a medical social worker at Memorial Medical Center. Smitten by his humble demeanor and genuine empathy for his patients, Clare was elated when a few weeks after they met, she returned to her desk to find a handwritten prescription signed by the handsome surgeon prescribing "dinner and hugs." Hank asked for Clare's hand in marriage seaside in Monterey, California. They wed in 2000 and spent the next nineteen years in marital bliss. The duo enjoyed traveling together, fine-dining, raising pets, and spending time with their friends and family. Clare and Hank relocated to Gallup, New Mexico, in 2005. Clare's passion for social work never faltered; She worked with various underserved patient populations at McKinley Rehoboth Hospital and at Gallup McKinley County Schools. Hank served as a surgeon at the Indian Health Service Hospital. The couple was known for hosting the locum doctors on holidays and developed many lasting friendships during their time in Gallup.
Clare considered her niece Frances "Franie" Kowalski, a daughter, and loved her deeply. They celebrated many holidays in Sedona, AZ, Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA, and Gallup, NM. In 2017, Clare, Hank, Jessica, and Franie traveled throughout Italy.
After meeting, Jun Lee, MD. Clare voiced that he was "the one" after recognizing his deep faith, his strength of character, and abiding love for Jessica. Clare was exceedingly proud and happy to witness her daughter's marriage earlier this year in the very place she accepted Hank's proposal years before. Clare was overjoyed when Franie announced that she was due to give birth the following November.
Clare was gracious and generous beyond measure. Her elegant, refined style radiated from the inside out. Clare was steadfast and loyal through life's triumphs, misfortunes, and tragedies. Quick to offer a sympathetic ear, she had the capacity for finding the perfect words of encouragement or consolation.
Clare, Hank, and Cheyenne, their cherished dog, moved outside of Monterey, California, on September 28, 2019. Clare spent her final days and birthday in her new home with her loving husband, daughter, close friends, and her treasured dog, who provided immense comfort, loyalty, and joy to Clare.
Clare passed of interstitial lung disease. A devout Catholic, she drew comfort from her faith, which illuminated the hearts of all in her company. Clare's constant smiles, whimsical words, and lack of complaints validated her deep desire to ensure that her loved ones felt "at ease" before making her final venture into our Heavenly Father's arms.
Clare is survived by her devoted husband Hank, beloved daughter and son-in-law, Dr. and Mrs. Jessica Clare Lee (Hubert), second daughter and niece Margaret Frances "Franie" Kowalski, Franie's newborn son Maverick Gregory Jackson, her Great Uncle Augustus Fennerty, and a host of beloved cousins and extended family.
Clare is predeceased by her parents, LT. Cletus Futrell, Margaret (Peggy) Rogers, former Judge of Mesilla, New Mexico, and Jerry Rogers, PhD., her brother Mark Futrell Rogers, her sister Margaret Catherine (Cathy) Rogers Kowalski and brother-in-law Gregory Kowalski, DO.
Clare, we are comforted by Our faith that you are now in Christ's Kingdom. Our world on Earth is not the same without your presence. We will love you and treasure your memory always.
A memorial mass is scheduled to commence at St. Albert the Great, Newman Center, 2615 S. Solano Dr., Las Cruces at 3 PM on Friday, November 15, 2019. A celebration of Clare's life and reception will follow.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019