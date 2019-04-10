|
|
Margarita Burciaga
Las Cruces - Margarita Burciaga, 78, of Las Cruces, New Mexico was received in the arms of our Heavenly Father on April 4, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born April 20, 1940 to Jose and Paulina Limas. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Candelario Burciaga. They were married on July 12, 1956 and have seven surviving children of nine: Manuel & Terry Burciaga of Las Vegas, NV; Martin & Laura Burciaga of Las Cruces, NM; Margarita & Filiberto Montes of Gypsum, CO; Jenny & Abel Marquez of Las Cruces, NM; Paulina Burciaga of Las Cruces, NM; Rita Baltazar & Daniel Armendariz of Las Cruces, NM; Maria & Aurelio Batres of Las Cruces, NM. She is survived by 20 grandchildren; Julio (Alex) Burciaga, Diana (Jose) Cardenas-Burciaga, Candelario (Jessica) Burciaga & Jose Burciaga; Laura (Aaron) McDaniel-Burciaga, Cindy Burciaga, Martin Burciaga; Luz Odalys Montes; Abel Jr. (Sarah) Marquez, Janine Marquez & Juan Marquez; Litzy, Myrka & Makayla Carrillo; Ernesto, Abigail, Jacqui Baltazar & Ariana Armendariz; Mark & Willie Batres. She has seven great-grandchildren. Also left behind are her siblings, one sister, Esperanza Delgado; three brothers, Jose De La Luz, Carlos and Encarnacion Limas.
We invite you to celebrate Margarita's life with us at Getz Funeral Home with visitation on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 6pm-7pm, Rosary to follow at 7pm. Holy Mass will be Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11 am at Our Lady of Health, with final interment at Masonic Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Getz Funeral Home 1410 E. Bowman Ave., Las Cruces NM 88001. Please visit www.GetzCares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Apr. 10, 2019