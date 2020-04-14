|
|
Margarita Gallardo
Las Cruces - Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, MARGARITA S. GALLARDO, age 78, of Las Cruces passed from this life on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born to Felipe Solis and Maria Esther Sandoval on August 10, 1941, and had been a longtime area resident. Mrs. Gallardo was an employee of Stahmann Farms for thirty years and a member of the Las Cruces First Assembly of God.
Those left to mourn her passing include four sons, Isaias "Chacho" Gallardo (Lola), Fito Gallardo (Chris), Ricky Gallardo (Emily) and Eddie Gallardo (Vero) all of Las Cruces; four daughters, Leticia Chavez, Lilu Gutierrez (Ricardo), Sylvia Solis (Heber) all also of Las Cruces, Norma Juarez (Fabian) of Alamosa, CO. Other survivors include forty-seven grandchildren; sixty great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Tranquilino "Isa" Gallardo; two brothers, Felipe and Jose Solis; a sister, Esperanza Sanchez.
Due to Covid-19 limitation on capacity of attendees will be restricted to immediate family only: (No more than five people). Live stream will begin at 1:50 PM Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at www.bacastream.com as licensed by the National Funeral Directors Association.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
