Margarita Hernandez Aguirre
La Mesa - MARGARITA HERNANDEZ AGUIRRE, age 87, of La Mesa entered eternal life to be with her heavenly Father on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center surrounded by her loved ones. She was born September 19, 1940 in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico to Blas and Cruzita Hernandez. Margarita worked in Motel-Hotel Housekeeping and was a member of the Roman Catholic Church.
Survivors include her loving husband of fifty-six years Maximiliano Aguirre of the family home; four sons, Emiliano Aguirre of Florida, Blas Aguirre (Laura) of Las Cruces, David Aguirre (Michelle Evaro), and Baltazar "Walter" Aguirre all of La Mesa; two daughters, Lupe Ontiveros (Pedro) of Vado and Juanita "Jenny" Palomarez (Noel) also of La Mesa; a brother, Blas Hernandez of Del Cerro and a sister, Maria Sebastiana Valenzuela of California. Other survivors include twenty-three grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Margarita was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Rafael Hernandez and two sisters, Emilia Dominguez and Estella Aguirre.
Visitation for Mrs. Aguirre will begin at 6 PM Thursday, (today) March 28, 2019 at San Jose Catholic Church, 353 Josephine Street in La Mesa where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 7 PM. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2 PM Friday, March 29, 2019 in the same church with the Reverend Carlos Espinoza, Celebrant. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow in the San Jose Cemetery where she will be laid to rest in the family plot.
Serving as casket bearers will be family and friends.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Mar. 28, 2019