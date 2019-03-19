|
Margarita Tellez
Anthony - Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, MARGARITA "MARGIE" S. TELLEZ, age 81, of Anthony left her dwelling place on earth and entered eternal life to be with her heavenly father on Friday, March 15, 2019 at La Posada Mesilla Valley Hospice surrounded by her loved ones. She was born July 20, 1937 in Anthony to Cecilia G. and Macario F. Sanchez. "Margie" as she was fondly known to her family and friends retired from Memorial Medical Center as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) after 27 years of service. She was a member of the Catholic Church and the American Legion Women's Auxiliary Post 122.
Those left to mourn her passing include two sons, Larry D. Tellez of Anthony, NM, Edward S. Tellez (Angie) of Oklahoma City, OK; a daughter, Bertha T. Ramirez (Raymundo) of Anthony, NM; three sisters, Rosa Sepulveda, Anita Ramirez, Emma Mora all of Anthony, NM; a daughter-in-law, Beatrice Tellez of Vado, NM. Other survivor include nine grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren; one great great-grandson as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, David M. and Jesus "Junior" Tellez.
Visitation will begin at 6 PM Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in St. Anthony Catholic Church, 224 Lincoln Avenue where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 7 PM. Family and Friends will join together to celebrate the Funeral Mass at 10 AM Thursday, March 21, 2019 in the same church with Reverend Ricardo Hinojal, OAR officiating. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow in the Anthony Cemetery where she will be laid to rest.
Serving as casket bearers will be Raymundo Ramirez, Vince Tellez, Eddie McComas, Larry Tellez II, Raúl Castro and John Castillo. Honorary bearers will be Kaegen Salinas and Mathew Benitez.
Special thanks to Renee Mora, Diane Cisneros and Irma Armendariz for the love and assistance given to our mother.
Dearest Mom,
We feel honored and privileged to have been your children. You always loved us unconditionally and were the best mother anyone could wish for. We will love you and miss you forever.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 527-2222 For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Mar. 19, 2019