Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
5:00 PM
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
Rosary
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Basilica of San Albino Church
2070 Calle De Santiago
Mesilla, NM
Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Fort Bliss National Cemetery
5200 Fred Wilson Ave
El Paso, TX
Margarito B. Lopez


Margarito B. Lopez

Las Cruces - Margarito B. Lopez, 82, passed away Sunday March 24, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 20, 1936 in El Paso, Texas to Pedro B. and Teresa Lopez.

Though our hearts are broken at losing him we know our dad is in peace. Our lives may be in a stand still without him but just knowing he is with our Lord and his family makes it more peaceful. With the blessings of his father & mother Margarito at age 19 enlisted in the Air Force and completed four years of service. After the military service, he met and married the love of his life Elena on May 18, 1968 in El Paso, Texas, whom he was married to for 51 years. After the military he also worked for the United States Postal Service for 30 years. Margarito had a passion for Baseball and Basketball in which he enjoyed numerous times watching on T.V. with son's & grandson's. Margarito was a very devoted family man and throughout all his life's journey until the end he gave it all he could.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Elena Lopez of Las Cruces, New Mexico, children, Gilbert Lopez (Frankie), Antonio Luna (Yolanda), Gracie Lueras (Rudy Sr.), Fernando Luna (Eloisa), Laura Garcia (Edward). Grandchildren, Gilbert A., Gilbert M. (Sonny), James, Erika, Trista, Christina, Melissa, Sandra, Tony Jr., Rudy Jr., Angelica, Sonia, Fernando Jr., Efren, Margarito, Francisca, Joel, Adrian, Orlando, Michelle, Priscilla, Joanna, Edward III and numerous great grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Ascension Lopez (Alicia), Alfonso Lopez (Emma), Jose Lopez (Albina), Mary Trujillo (Pete), Yolanda Luna (Antonio), Mike Lopez (Minnie), Laura Garcia (Edward).

Margarito is preceded in death by his Father Pedro B. Lopez, Mother Teresa Lopez and Brother Jose Lopez.

Viewing for Margarito will begin at 5:00 p.m. Monday April 1, 2019 at Getz Funeral Home followed by a rosary at 7:00pm. Mass will be Tuesday April 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Basilica of San Albino Church 2070 Calle De Santiago Mesilla, New Mexico, burial will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Fort Bliss National Cemetery 5200 Fred Wilson Ave El Paso, Texas.

Pallbearers will include, Son, Gilbert Lopez, Gilbert A. Lopez, Gilbert M. Lopez (Sonny), James Lopez, Edward Garcia III, (Brother) Mike Lopez.

The Lopez Family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Getz Funeral Home 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, New Mexico 88001. Please visit www.GetzCares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Mar. 31, 2019
