Margie Moreno Rivera
Sunset for Margie Moreno Rivera took place on November 2, 2020 at her family home where she was surrounded by her family. A lifelong resident of Las Cruces and a Piro Manso Tiwa Tribal Member, Margie will be remembered for her love of family, culture and humility. Creator blessed her with two daughters and five beautiful grandchildren. Margie dedicated her entire life's work to the care and advocacy of individuals with Developmental Disabilities in the Las Cruces area. She will be profoundly missed by those whose life she touched.

Margie is survived by her husband of 26 years Steven M. Rivera, daughters Angela Moreno and Ashley Rivera. Grandchildren Joseph Isiah Moreno (ZZ), Eric Ponce, Victor Ponce, Navaeh Ponce and Breanna Moreno. Sisters, Viola Madrid El Paso TX, Bea Isenberg Orlando, FL, Rebecca McDonald Las Cruces, NM, Linda Flores Huntsville Alabama. Brothers Raymond Moreno, Gilbert Moreno, Paul Moreno Las Cruces NM and Richard Moreno Loma Linda, CA. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

She is proceeded in death by her parents Andres and Angelita Moreno, siblings Andy Moreno Jr., Bertha Moreno and Tommy Moreno.

Margies family will celebrate her life and tribal journey Monday November 9, 2020 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Cathedral, 1240 S. Espina Street Las Cruces, NM. Rosary will begin at 10:30 AM, proceeded by Funeral Mass at 11:00 am. Serving as Pallbearers will be Steven Rivera, Andres Moreno, Oscar Moreno, Eli Moreno, Larry McDonald and Ruben Quintana. Social Distancing will be observed at all times due to COVID-19.




Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2020.
