Mari Alysse Morales

Las Cruces - MARI ALYSSE MORALES, age 52 of Las Cruces entered eternal life Saturday, September 12, 2020 at La Posada - Mesilla Valley Hospice. Born to Ernesto and Maria Garcia Morales on April 19, 1968 in El Paso, Texas, Mari was the youngest of nine children and a tribal member of the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo.

Mari was a devoted aunt to all her nieces and nephews whom she loved very much. Those who knew Mari loved her for her kind and loving personality. She would go out of her way to help anyone in need. She loved music, was our "Madea", stern, funny, the life of all our gatherings.

Mari is survived by her longtime companion, Eddie Chavarria, and her sweet pup "Weda"; seven sisters, Ofelia M. Betancourt (Ramon), Tina M. Nunez (Juan), Gracie M. Rico (Robert), Viola M. Ramos, Virgie Tarin (Lee), Irma Morales (Danny) and Anna M. Scarton (Steve), as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Freddie Morales; nephews, Robbie Romero, and Jacob A. Perez, as well as a niece, April D. Reed.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, capacity of attendees will be limited to 150, and facial masks are required. At her request cremation has taken place. Calling hours will begin at 10 AM Saturday, September 19, 2020 with a Memorial Mass to follow at 11 AM at St. Albert the Great Newman Center, 2615 S. Solano with the Reverend Alex Ureña, officiating. Inurnment of cremains will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, 100 N. Espina, where she will lay to rest alongside her mother.

The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude and appreciation to the staff at Mesilla Valley Hospice, Ysleta del Sur Pueblo and Baca's Funeral Chapels for all their exceptional care and professional assistance during this great loss of our beloved Mari.

"Vaya con Dios, Mari".

Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care Baca's Funeral Chapels and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, Las Cruces 575-527-2222. For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com






Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
