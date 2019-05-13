Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
10:00 AM
San Luis Rey Catholic Church
204 S. San Luis Avenue
Chamberino, NM
Maria A. "Toni" B. Carrasco

Las Cruces - MARIA ANTONIA "TONI" BEJARANO CARRASCO, age 81, of Las Cruces passes away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center with her loved ones at her side. She was born January 17, 1938 in Anthony to Emilia Alvillar and Teodoro Bejarano. "Toni", as she was fondly known to family and friends was employed with Boone Transportation as a Bus driver for the Gadsden Independent School District. She was a member of the Roman Catholic Church.

Survivors include her two sons, Javier Carrasco (Susie) of San Antonio, TX and Jose Carrasco of Chamberino; a sister, Margarita Flores of Anthony. Other survivors include four grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Toni was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, Patricia Ann Carrasco and a sister, Maria Luisa Benavidez.

At her request cremation has taken place and a Memorial Mass will begin at 10 AM Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at San Luis Rey Catholic Church, 204 S. San Luis Avenue in Chamberino. Inurnment of cremains will be held at a later date.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care". For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on May 13, 2019
