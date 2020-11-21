1/1
Maria Antonia Trujillo
Maria Antonia Trujillo

Las Cruces - Maria Antonia V. Trujillo, 77, of Las Cruces NM passed away on November 10, 2020 in Las Cruces.

She was born in 1943 in Silver City to Ramona Villalobos and Camilo Macho. She was a loving homemaker and dedicated guardian to her 2 disabled sons. She was prayerful and a long-time member of the Central Assembly of God church in Las Cruces.

She is preceded in death by Ramona Villalobos, siblings Enriqueta Villalobos, Elodia Arsola, Albert Villalobos, son Hector Villalobos, nephew Gilbert Villalobos, and niece Mary Helen Lemons.

She is survived by children Richard Arroyos, Alvino Chacon Jr., and spouse Veronica Singh, Jesus Morales and spouse Margarita Morales, Chris Morales, and Maricela Trujillo. And, by siblings Lydia Lemons and Armando Villalobos.

Also by grandchildren Monica, April, CJ, Irenee, Joseph, Jackie, Javier, Mercedes, Rosemary, Samantha, Allysia, Adrianna, David, Monique, Chris Jr., Brianna, Julissa and by 11 great grandchildren.

The celebration of life and burial will be scheduled at a funeral date.

"For we walk by faith and not by sight. We are of good courage and we would rather be away from the body and at home with the Lord." (2 Corinthians 5: 7-8)

Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home. To send condolences go to www.lapaz-grahams.com






Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
